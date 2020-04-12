No new COVID-19 cases were reported in north central Idaho or southeastern Washington Saturday, according to public health officials.
The total for the five-county region served by Public Health - Idaho North Central District remains at 25 confirmed cases and five deaths. Asotin County remains at six cases of the illness, while Whitman County’s tally stayed at 12.
No cases have been reported at either Nimippuu Health or in Garfield County.
As of Saturday, there were 492,416 cases reported in the U.S. and its territories, and 18,559 deaths.
Eleven new cases were reported statewide in Idaho on Saturday, bringing the total of confirmed cases in the Gem State to 1,407, with 27 deaths. In Washington, there were 10,224 cases confirmed statewide and 491 deaths.