No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in north central Idaho or southeastern Washington on Friday.
There have been a total of 100 confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus across the region since the pandemic began, according to the Washington Department of Health and Public Health – Idaho North Central District. That includes 20 fatalities.
All but two of the deaths and 60 percent of the cases have been in Nez Perce County.
Overall, Idaho reported 20 new cases Friday, bringing its statewide total to 2,035. Washington had 310 new cases and 10 additional fatalities; the Department of Health is now reporting 14,637 case over the course of the pandemic, with 824 deaths.
In the United States, a total of 1,062,446 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 62,406 have died from it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Given limitations on the number of tests being conducted, the number of confirmed cases and number of fatalities is likely understated. However, most people who contract the coronavirus experience mild symptoms and recover without any need for hospitalization.