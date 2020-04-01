No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in north central Idaho or southeastern Washington on Tuesday.
Confirmed cases through Public Health – Idaho North Central District remain at 10, nine of which were earlier reported in Nez Perce County, with one in Idaho County. The district serves the counties of Clearwater, Latah, Lewis, Idaho and Nez Perce.
Whitman County’s total remains at eight positive test results.
No positive tests have been reported in Asotin or Garfield counties, or at Nimiipuu Health.
Health officials said people should continue to practice social distancing.
“It has been the Health Department’s belief that COVID-19 has most likely gone undetected in our community for some time. The inability to perform adequate testing has greatly impacted their ability to identify and contain this disease,” stated a release from the Whitman County Health Department. “It is therefore prudent for all residents to maintain social distancing and monitor their own health under the assumption that the disease is in their community. We all as Americans are in this together and we all have the potential of being personally impacted.”
On Tuesday, Idaho reported 525 positive cases and nine deaths in all. The Washington Department of Health experienced technical difficulties with its COVID-19 data repository and is working to resolve the issue. As of Saturday, there were 4,896 confirmed cases in Washington and 195 deaths.
“We cannot provide an estimate for the next release of numbers, but are working diligently toward that goal,” stated a news release from the department.
The Washington Disease Reporting System started tracking negative results for COVID-19, which overwhelmed the reporting tool, stated the release.
As health districts, and states, keep a tally of the number of positive cases identified, there has been a discrepancy in the totals for the state departments and area health districts.
Tara Macke, the public information officer for Public Health – Idaho North Central District, said that’s because agencies have different reporting policies to the state departments.
“These numbers are kept in two different database systems, accessed by different people in different places at different times, making it difficult to run consistent reports,” Macke said. “Our numbers are updated daily at 3 p.m. PST Monday through Friday. We do our very best to assure that our information is entered into the state system in a timely manner to allow for consistency amongst agencies.”
Other coronavirus-related announcements were made Tuesday:
The Idaho State Tax Commission warns Idahoans to be on the lookout for scams related to the economic stimulus payments the federal government will soon send out. Scammers are reportedly targeting taxpayers and tax professionals by phishing for banking information and Social Security numbers in the guise of helping taxpayers get their payments. People should know the federal government won’t phone, text or email to get information for the payment, and that people don’t need to pay any kind of fee to receive it.
People are being asked not to respond to inquiries asking for personal information, like credit card numbers or bank account information, and are urged not to click on any email or text links related to the stimulus payments.
The Lewiston School District will deliver meals to various bus stops starting Thursday. Buses will remain at each stop for approximately seven to 10 minutes. Times and locations of meal deliveries can be found online at www.lewistonschools.net under the “Food Service Update” post.
The services will be in addition to the “grab and go” meal sites operating at Jenifer and Sacajawea junior high schools and McGhee Elementary School.
The Lewiston Transfer Station will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Only one person per vehicle is allowed on the floor. Other passengers must remain in the vehicle with their windows rolled up. People are encouraged to keep 6 feet away from others when out of their vehicle. Transfer station staff will not be able to assist with dumping. A photo will be taken of license plates and may be used to apply for financial reimbursement from FEMA. No appliances with Freon will be accepted.
An Easter egg hunt scheduled for April 12 at Hereth Park in Lewiston has been canceled.
The Pullman Arts Commission meeting April 14 has been canceled.
The Neill Public Library Board of Trustees meeting April 15 has been canceled.
The United States District and Bankruptcy Courts for the District of Idaho will be closed through April 15. Only essential hearings will be held during the closure. Hearings deemed essential will be conducted with no more than 10 people present in the courtroom and only people specifically permitted by the presiding judge will be allowed to participate. People can listen to proceedings by using a call-in telephone number listed on the judge’s calendar, available online at ecf.idd.uscourts.gov/cgi-bin/PublicCalendar.pl for district court and ecf.idb.uscourts.gov/cgi-bin/PublicCalendar.pl for bankruptcy court. Electronic filing remains operational.
