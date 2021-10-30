Considering all the celebrations of all sorts that have had to be canceled the past year and a half because of COVID-19, you would think people would be jumping at the chance to attend a class reunion.
I’m in the process of helping to plan my 50th class reunion next year. A half-century away from high school is certainly an achievement, especially since when we went out into the world back then, we all thought life was washed up at 30. (Remember “Never trust anyone over 30”?)
And yet I hear some of the same hesitations that you might expect from somebody planning to get married or interview for a new job:
“I need to lose 20 pounds.”
“I need to dye my hair.”
“I’m nervous about running into my old boy(girl)friend.”
Let me put your mind at ease. First of all, we all need to lose 20 pounds — it’s a given. And, sweetie, dying your hair is not going to be the problem. HAVING hair is the real consideration.
As far as the old boy- or girlfriend issue, the operative word here is: “old.” How many times have you heard about somebody running into an old flame and not even recognizing them? There’s nothing like meeting a former paramour at a class reunion to make you realize that getting dumped 50 years ago may have been one of the best strokes of luck you ever had.
In other words, no matter what your qualms are about attending a class reunion, there’s really nothing to worry about. Everybody is in the same canoe.
But we worry, anyway. Class reunions are sort of a yardstick to measure how we’ve done in our lives since high school, and few people ever turn out the way they were predicted to do in the class prophecy at graduation. I remember a class reunion a few decades ago. All the kids who were the coolest in high school had become drug dealers or been married 12 times. They had ridden the ego train after graduation, and it finally ran out of steam.
Those classmates who were kind of shy and nerdy in high school were actually the coolest ones after all that time and the most fun to hang out with. What we discover is that high school is not an accurate predictor of the rest of a person’s life.
Now nearly 50 years have passed, and I am curious about the effect. After a half-century of bumps and bruises, I think we will be like rocks in a rock tumbler. Life has a way of smoothing out the rough spots over time. If you’ve lived this long, that alone is something to celebrate.
