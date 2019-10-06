Two major problems influenced the Idaho Transportation Department’s design of the recently completed intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and 21st Street in Lewiston.
One of the most common traffic moves at the busy junction came from vehicles — especially heavy trucks — turning left onto East Main Street when coming off Memorial Bridge. Traffic backed up onto the bridge during busy times since there was no signal, and vehicles had to wait in an ever-growing queue for a chance to zoom through a gap in oncoming traffic to make the turn, according to project manager Curtis Arnzen. Double left-turn lanes at every signal should alleviate that problem.
The old design also had an unorthodox five legs, which created more potential points of conflict between vehicles and pedestrians. The new design reduces the number of conflict points by eliminating one of those legs to create a simplified, more traditional intersection.
The $7.5 million project also features other pedestrian safety improvements and better infrastructure under the roadway to drain the torrent of stormwater that can hit the intersection during major rain events. And eastbound motorists on Main Street can now turn right onto southbound 21st Street. They previously had to use 18th Street to get to G or Idaho streets, and then to 21st.
— Joel Mills, of the Tribune
Key
1. Right turn from eastbound U.S. 12 (Main Street) onto southbound 21st Street is now allowed.
2. Right turn arrows: Solid red means stop until arrow turns green. Flashing red means stop, then proceed when clear (like a stop sign). Green means proceed.
3. Double left turn lanes at all four signals allow greater holding capacity for vehicles while they wait for the light to change. Will prevent backups, which were especially problematic for traffic coming off Memorial Bridge and turning onto East Main Street.
4. Widened the sidewalk on the east side of 21st Street to be Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant. (Several other sidewalks were added, and pedestrian access for the entire intersection is now compliant.)
5. Left turn from Idaho Street onto northbound 21st Street no longer allowed to reduce the chance for accidents.
6. G Street is no longer connected to the intersection, creating a more traditional four-legged layout that has fewer conflict points.
7. Refuge islands allow pedestrians to safely cross the intersection while reducing the traffic signal cycle time for motorists. Audible cues assist vision-impaired people when crossing.