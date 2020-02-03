As of Sunday, most local libraries closed the book on charging fines for returning materials after their due dates.
The move by many members of the Valnet consortium of libraries follows a national movement against fines that labels them as a barrier to literacy and library use, especially among the economically disadvantaged.
“Why have we been doing this all this time?” Asotin County Library Director Jennifer Ashby said of the “aha!” moment when she realized the folly of the century-old tradition. “Basically, what you’re doing is taking the people who don’t have the means to pay the fines and just cutting them out. It really is a discriminatory practice, and I don’t think any of us had really stopped and thought about it.”
Several Valnet libraries started unofficially waiving fees last year. The Lewiston City Library, which operates Valnet, made the move official Sunday when it tweaked the system’s settings to eliminate fines. Now, if patrons keep an item past its due date, their library account will be temporarily blocked and they won’t be able to check out new materials until the past-due items are returned.
If patrons don’t return an item for two months past the due date, it will be labeled as lost, and the account will be charged a replacement cost. But all charges will be cleared once the materials are returned, according to Lewiston School District Librarian Mary Ann Funk.
“Even if an item has been sitting on your shelf for years, return it and you can use the library again with no charges or late fines,” Funk wrote in an email to the Lewiston Tribune.
The Asotin County Library, Asotin School District libraries, Clarkston School District libraries, Clearwater Memorial Public Library in Orofino, Lapwai School District libraries, Lewiston City Library, Lewiston School District libraries, Orofino School District libraries and Prairie River Library District libraries (Peck, Lapwai, Kamiah, Kooskia, Nezperce, Craigmont, Winchester and Culdesac) are all now fine-free. The Latah County Library District Board of Trustees will consider going fine-free later this month.
Even the American Library Association is on board. It passed a resolution a year ago that called fines a form of social inequity and urged libraries to examine their practices with an eye toward eliminating fines.
Some people have balked at the movement, however, as an abdication of personal responsibility or a detriment to library budgets. But Ashby and her counterpart at the Lewiston City Library, Director Lynn Johnson, said fines are a negligible part of their budgets that have been trending downward for years. And collecting fines is a complicated process that takes staff time and costs money itself.
“Our fines are a miniscule piece of the money that comes in,” Ashby said, mentioning a post she saw on social media claiming taxes would go up if fines go away. “It’s not going to make anybody go out and raise taxes. It’s way under 1 percent (of our budget).”
And many librarians say their mission is to promote the free flow of information to the masses, not to teach personal responsibility.
“We’re trying to break down those barriers so that people don’t have that antiquated view that the library is penalizing them,” Johnson said of the effect of fines, especially on low-income patrons. “We want people to use our services, and we don’t want to penalize the people who need our services the most.”
Studies have shown that library use is a pathway to earlier literacy for kids. And that literacy correlates to greater rates of success in school and life. But fines mean that the most at-risk youngsters — whose economic conditions already present greater challenges to their personal advancement — are blocked from using their library by their inability to pay late fines.
The fine-free movement started several years ago with libraries waiving the charges for those young patrons. They found the practice had two immediate results: Materials that had been overdue began to flood back, and more people signed up for library cards.
Carol Robinson, the librarian for the Orofino Joint School District, said her schools stopped enforcing fines last March. By the time the current school year started last fall, its impact was obvious, she said. Circulation rose by 55 percent in September and 66 percent in October. And unreturned books started coming back in droves.
“The kids have a much better attitude toward the library, and they’re willing to check books out because they feel like they’re not going to get dinged,” Robinson said. “It really affects our students who can’t afford fines, so they’re willing to check books out now. And that’s a really great thing.”
