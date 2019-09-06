No job too small for Palouse Empire Fair manager

Janel Goebel sports the formal title of manager, but the longtime Whitman County employee isn’t adverse to getting her hands dirty to ensure this weekend’s Palouse Empire Fair comes off without a hitch.
The 22-plus-year county employee moved into the role of fair manager back in 2017, and while her title changed, the work remains much the same.
“The fair was part of the parks department for quite a few years,” Goebel said. “(As a parks department employee) I’ve done everything from clerking premium points to working the office, to being a part of the luxurious bathroom crew with my golden gloves and magic wand.”
Craig Clohessy: Are you still having to clean the toilets?
Janel Goebel: I will if I need to. There is not one task that is beneath me. I might have fair manager role or title but that is just a silly little title that needs to be given to a position, and I am right there in the trenches. If we don’t have someone doing it, that’ll be me, yeah.
CC: Talk a little bit about the fair, which runs through Sunday. What would you say is the main focus?
JG: It’s family. Most definitely. Regardless if they are showing an animal or if they’re bringing in a still-life exhibit or if they’re a vendor, it’s all about family. It touches all aspects of it. The parents are involved, the kids are involved, the grandparents are involved. That’s what it’s about: bringing everybody together.
CC: Talk about what all it takes to put this together every year.
JG: It is a year-round prep. It takes a lot of work (and people) — hundreds and hundreds of volunteer hours ... and our fair staff as well. ... The month before the fair, we are all out here continuously, as well as the volunteers in prepping their barns. ... It is huge. It is definitely not about one person by any means.
CC: Is there anything new this year at the fair?
JG: We get about 21,000 people through the gates over the course of four days (Thursday through this Sunday). We have some new food booths this year, as well as this will be the first year with our brand-new grandstand that was just finished on Monday — yes, this past Monday. We did also take down the Hugh Huntley horse barn, which was one of the original horse barns (at the fairgrounds, located 5 miles west of Colfax off of State Route 26).
CC: This year’s fair comes to an end on Sunday. When do you jump back in and start preparing for next year?
JG: Because this is our second fair with our new administration, we just go right back into it. Basically the week after the fair, we wrap things up, and then a month after the fair is where we’re putting together the premium points from all the exhibits and trying to get checks cut. Once that happens, then we’re into early November and we start all over again.
Janel Goebel
Title/occupation: Fair manager/developmental disabilities services county coordinator for Whitman County.
Family: Married with children.
Education: Colfax High School graduate; two bachelor’s degrees — recreation management, business marketing.
Work history: Nine years in the hotel industry; 22-plus years with Whitman County.
Hobbies/interests: Bicycling, being with family.
Do you have any hidden talents, or is there anything else that might surprise people about you?: “I played on an ice hockey team.”