No one was injured at a home fire caused by an electrical cord that ran to a chicken coop.
According to a news release, the fire was reported at about 9:15 a.m. Friday at 1739 Grelle Ave. When crews arrived, smoke was coming out of the front door and back of the home. Occupants were out of the home when responders arrived.
Crews located the fire on the back deck, which was extinguished with minor damage. Crews remained on scene for about 30 minutes. Damage is estimated at $5,000.
The cause of the fire was determined to be an overloaded electrical cord powering a heat lamp in a chicken coop on the back deck. The wooden coop caught fire and endangered the home.
Avista Utilities also responded to secure power to the structure because of the electrical system failure.