The Lewiston Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 515 24th St. North at 7 p.m. Friday.
Upon arrival, crews saw smoke coming from the front porch and attic area of the home, according to a news release.
Witnesses stated the flames on the front porch were extinguished by using a garden hose. Crews were able to extinguish the remainder of the flames.
One person was inside the building at the time the fire started, but was able to exit unharmed.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage is estimated at approximately $25,000.
The Clarkston Fire Department provided assistance.