MOSCOW — A minor, two-vehicle collision happened at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday near U.S. Highway 95 and Viola, according to a Latah County dispatcher. No injuries were reported.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
MOSCOW — A minor, two-vehicle collision happened at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday near U.S. Highway 95 and Viola, according to a Latah County dispatcher. No injuries were reported.