Two people and their dog escaped an early morning house fire in Clarkston with no injuries Friday.
According to a news release from the Asotin County Fire District No. 1, crews were dispatched to the 2200 block of 13th Street in Clarkston at 1:30 a.m. Friday.
Upon arriving, crews saw flames and smoke in the second story of the two-story home.
Fire Chief Noel Hardin said the investigation is pending, but the fire appeared to have started in the kitchen ceiling on the main floor of the home.
There was significant fire and water damage reported in about a third of the house, but no estimated damage value was available.
Crews from the Lewiston, Clarkston, Asotin, Wheatland and Clearwater Paper departments responded to the call.
Crews remained on scene for approximately three hours.