After the side of a manufactured home was torn apart to find hot spots, Asotin County firefighter Paul Wick sprays down the inside of the structure Wednesday afternoon on the 900 block of 17th Street in Clarkston. Asotin County and Clarkston firefighters quickly knocked down the fire, which happened at about 11 a.m. The home was unoccupied and being remodeled when the fire started and no injuries were reported, Asotin County Fire Chief Noel Hardin said. There were 18 fire personnel who responded to the blaze that caused extensive fire and smoke damage to the kitchen area. Fire crews were on scene for about an hour. The fire started beneath the home and worked its way into the kitchen, Hardin said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
