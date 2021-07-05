No one was injured during a Sunday evening fire at the Lewiston Livestock Market that damaged multiple vehicles on East Main Street.
Crews were dispatched to the scene at 6:18 p.m. and found multiple pickup trucks, UTVs, small outbuildings, hay bales and small propane cylinders on fire, according to a news release from the Lewiston Fire Department.
A house nearby received minimal damage from the flames.
Fire crews from multiple agencies and counties responded and contained the fire in 45 minutes. Lewiston Police and Nez Perce County Sheriff’s deputies provided traffic control. Thirty personnel arrived at the scene.
The total cost of the damage and the cause of the fire are still unknown as of Sunday evening.