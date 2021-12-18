No incidents reported at area schools following online call for violence

No incidents were reported at area schools after a TikTok challenge called for students nationally to commit violence at schools Friday.
School districts throughout the country, including Lewiston, Moscow, Clarkston, Pullman and Lapwai, were on a heightened state of awareness and law enforcement presence at the schools was increased.
In a tweet, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it did not “have any information indicating any specific, credible threats to schools but recommends communities remain alert.”
Nationwide, some districts opted to cancel classes for the day or limit where students could go inside school buildings, according to The Associated Press. No local school closures were announced.
“You may be aware the latest national craze with some students is the TikTok challenges being broadcast throughout the nation to students to do something damaging or harmful in their school,” Moscow schools Superintendent Greg Bailey said in a news release and note to parents Monday morning. “These challenges are directed toward k-12 students to do things at their school that (are) disruptive. During this past year one example of a challenge was to damage school property. Unfortunately, a new challenge is for students to do some form of violence at their school today.”
Lewiston school officials also issued a statement, which noted no local threats have been received. “However, we have made our staff aware of this TikTok post to ensure we are diligent in responding to any type of disruptions this may cause.”
TikTok is a social media platform that features videos, which sometimes include challenges to a mostly young audience. TikTok has been deleting posts spreading “misinformation that is generally sparking alarming warnings” but is not finding posts that are promoting violence or making threats, company spokesperson Hilary McQuaide said.
Earlier this year, a TikTok challenge inspired students to commit vandalism. Students who participated in vandalism at Lewiston High School received disciplinary action that ranged from Saturday school to suspension. No LHS students were expelled because of the vandalism, according to Lewiston Superintendent Lance Hansen.
Lewiston schools didn’t see a significant drop in attendance because of the alert. Friday, which was the last day before the winter break, is a historically low attendance day and many student absences were prearranged, which Hansen said was likely the cause of the lower attendance.
He said area superintendents discussed the TikTok challenge Thursday night and decided to send information to parents so they would have a similar message and encourage parents to have conversation with their kids about appropriate behavior.
“Just the notion of (threats) potentially happening is impactful,” Hansen said. “It puts people on edge.”
