No fair-weather fisherman

Pete Caster/TribuneDakota Hall, 21, of Lewiston, casts out into the Clearwater River after storm clouds had passed over the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley on Thursday afternoon. Despite the menacing skies, only a trace amount of rain fell during the day. The official high temperature in Lewiston reached 98, according to the National Weather Service. The extended forecast can be found on Page 6A.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

Dakota Hall, 21, of Lewiston, casts out into the Clearwater River after storm clouds had passed over the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley on Thursday afternoon. Despite the menacing skies, only a trace amount of rain fell during the day. The official high temperature in Lewiston reached 98, according to the National Weather Service. The extended forecast can be found on Page 6A.

Tags