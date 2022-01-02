Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
———
GRANGEVILLE — A good idea, but one better left to private enterprise: This was the consensus of the Grangeville City Council, which last week voted to deny a request to place two electric vehicle (EV) quick-charging stations in the City Hall parking lot.
The request came at the Dec. 6 meeting from Tim McDonald, director of the Ida-Lew Economic Development Council, who sought the city as sponsor for the project that — as a public entity — would be 100 percent funded by a grant. He noted the central location of Grangeville for EV travelers headed between Boise and Spokane, as a draw for visitors, as well as the income earned from stations.
“Personally, I don’t feel we should compete with private enterprise. Being a city entity, we’re not in business,” said councilor Beryl Grant. “He’s pushing you can make money on these, but the private sector should be making the money. We shouldn’t be competing.”
Councilor Scott Winkler, who was absent for the Dec. 6 presentation, questioned who would own these stations, repair and maintain them, to which Mayor Wes Lester said it would be the city.
“It’s no different than putting a gas pump back there and selling gas,” Winkler said. “I think it’s a good idea, I think it may be needed, but that’s not our business.”
On the practical matters, the council discussed limited parking at city hall at present, but also looked to where else such stations might go, specifically Heritage Square. Public works director Bob Mager explained Avista, because of recent weather-related incidents, was unable to provide quotes on installation. However, he said the square has insufficient power at present and would require upgrades, as well as conduit to be laid around existing water and sewer lines, and questioned whether the council wants parking underneath the awning. Also, he said insufficient power would be available at other public property locations such as at Lions Park and the adjacent city maintenance shed for such charging stations.
“If, by chance, one of those batteries were to go bad on our property, it’s up to $30,000 to dispose of. One battery,” said councilor Amy Farris, who also raised the concern with unattended EVs on the potential for thermal runaway — an overheated battery that could expand and rupture. She said a motel she stayed at in Oregon had such chargers but owners were not allowed to leave vehicles, as the demand was so high that “cars were lined down the street. You couldn’t plug in and go to lunch. You had to charge and go immediately.”
Resident and former city councilor Shelley Dumas asked that, because of the potential surge in EVs in coming years, whether the city could collaborate with Ida-Lew and the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce on finding a location. In council discussion, it was noted Cloninger’s had expressed interest in this, and that while McDonald said private enterprise could be funded up to 80 percent of the project, he pushed for the city to take this on as it would be 100 percent funded.
As it is, the chamber is in agreement with the city, noted Grant — who also serves as the organization’s president — that it should be taken on by private enterprise.
“I think it’s a great thing,” Lester said, “but it needs to be NomNom’s or one of the fueling stations, or if Cloninger’s is interested in putting it in, have at it.”
— David Rauzi, Idaho County Free Press, (Grangeville), Wednesday
Donnelly students escape the routine
Students in Angel Hudson’s first-grade class at Donnelly Elementary School strained and grunted as they practiced bicycle crunches, but no one was complaining. That is because they wanted to be there.
Hudson helped start a program this year to motivate and engage students at the Donnelly school called “Practice, Activity, Choice, Enrichment,” or P.A.C.E.
Under the program, students who complete their regular assignments are able to choose from among several activities each Friday.
Fitness workouts are popular, but students in kindergarten through fifth grade can also choose to play chess, work with Legos, complete an art project, watch a movie or read quietly.
“It’s pretty awesome to hear kids talk about P.A.C.E. all week,” Hudson said. “They talk to their friends about which activity they are going to do.”
She has been happy to hear students say “that was so hard, but I’m going again next week.”
The goal of the program is to consistently motivate students with a reward built into the weekly schedule, Donnelly Principal David Pickard said.
Hudson’s CrossFit class has been the largest group so far, drawing almost 40 students some weeks.
Hudson and Donnelly third-grade teacher Mary Stegner oversaw the creation of the program.
Teachers set academic or behavioral goals that vary from class to class and can be specific to each student, Pickard said.
If a class or student does not meet their goal, they miss out on the P.A.C.E. activity for that week and work on missing assignments or lessons, he said.
Hudson wanted to teach CrossFit as an option because it gives students a chance to do an activity they might otherwise never try.
She started CrossFit six years ago and has been coaching for almost three years at Legend CrossFit in McCall.
“I’ve always incorporated exercise into my own teaching,” Hudson said. “Kids in the age range that I teach benefit from exercise and movement.”
“There is a ton of research out there on how exercise positively affects learning,” she said.
— Max Silverson, The Star-News, (McCall), Thursday