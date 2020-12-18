The total number of COVID-19 infections around the world should exceed 75 million today, less than a year after the first case was reported in China.
The death toll from the virus also surpassed 1.66 million.
Total U.S. cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, topped 16.75 million Thursday, an increase of nearly 237,000 from the day before.
Another 3,435 coronavirus-related fatalities were recorded as well, making it one of the deadliest days in the U.S. since the pandemic began.
No new fatalities were reported in north central Idaho or southeastern Washington. The region recorded 116 new cases of the virus Thursday, including 23 in Whitman County, 19 in Asotin County, four in Garfield County, 40 in Nez Perce County, 10 in Idaho County, nine in Latah County, seven in Clearwater County and four in Lewis County.
Washington reported 2,940 new cases Thursday, and 75 additional deaths. There were another 28 deaths in Idaho, along with 1,426 new cases.
Shipments of Pfizer’s new COVID-19 vaccine began arriving in Idaho and Washington this week.
Whitman County received its initial shipment of the Pfizer vaccine Thursday. The vials are being stored in ultra-cold freezers at Washington State University before being picked up by area providers, who will then administer the doses to patients.
“Having this vaccine will allow protection of both individuals involved in our health care systems and the most vulnerable members of our community,” said Guy Palmer, WSU professor of pathology and infectious diseases and one of the leaders of the university’s COVID-19 task force. “By doing those two things, we have a chance to really make a huge difference in a short period of time and reduce the potential of overwhelming our health care systems with hospitalizations from COVID-19.”
Washington’s vaccine distribution plan says high-risk health care workers should be first in line to receive the vaccine, along with staff and residents of long-term care facilities.
The Garfield County Hospital District in Pomeroy had its first in-house patients test positive for COVID-19, according to a Facebook post on the hospital district’s page Thursday.
Four patients tested positive, three of whom are asymptomatic. They are being isolated to their rooms.
“All staff in contact with patients are wearing the more protective N95 masks, eye coverings, isolation gowns and gloves,” according to the post. “We are taking every measure to limit/prevent further spread within the facility.”