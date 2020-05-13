The Lewiston School District is working to identify three people who broke into the high school under construction in the Orchards.
Cameras in the building captured footage of three “school-aged” individuals shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday.
Superintendent Bob Donaldson said no damage was reported, nothing was taken and there was no forced entry into the building.
“It’s possible a door was propped open for ventilation,” Donaldson said.
Pictures of the individuals were emailed to staff members at Lewiston High School and later circulated on social media.
Donaldson said the school district is using the incident to remind the public about the dangers of entering a construction zone.
“We want to dissuade anyone from accessing the construction site for safety purposes. It’s more about that than prosecution,” he said. “We have plenty of security cameras in the building, and we want people to know it’s not safe.”
Donaldson said anyone with information about the incident should contact the Lewiston Police Department.