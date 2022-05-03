St. Joseph Regional Medical Center has no COVID-19 patients, the Lewiston hospital reported Monday.
It’s the first time in months or perhaps longer that St. Joe’s hasn’t had any COVID-19 patients.
The north central Idaho and southeastern Washington region added 12 new cases of the virus over the weekend, according to numbers announced by health officials. No deaths were reported.
Latah County added seven new cases since Friday, according to numbers posted Monday on the Public Health – Idaho North Central District website. Nez Perce and Asotin counties had two new cases apiece, and Clearwater County added one new case.
Whitman County’s COVID-19 case total hasn’t been updated since Feb. 28 because of data issues at the Washington State Department of Health.