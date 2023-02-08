COAST Transportation and Asotin County Community Services recently received a grant from the Dan Thompson Memorial Fund to provide free rides to individuals with developmental disabilities. The rides are available to individuals living in Asotin, Garfield or Whitman counties.
In a news release issued Tuesday, officials said the funding helps COAST Transportation provide expanded hours to those with developmental disabilities to request rides on the weekend, as well as Monday through Friday.
“Transportation is important to all of us,” said Cynthia Tierney, director at Asotin County Community Services in Clarkston. “We rely on transportation to get to work, school, and socialize with friends and family. We are thrilled to have COAST partner with us to provide increased independence and inclusivity for our developmentally disabled population.”
Many people with developmental disabilities rely on friends or family to get around. But these options limit where, when and how people get where they want to go, officials said.
“COAST Transportation, based out of Colfax, utilizes drivers around the region to help people with developmental disabilities become more independent,” said Craig VanTine, contracts and grant manager at COAST Transportation. “Individuals have the ability to go shopping, get to medical appointments, or even go see a movie, all on their own schedule, and this funding makes it possible.”
Individuals can request a ride by calling (509) 397-2935. Rides can be for recreational or other purposes with the goal of assisting individuals with disabilities to avoid isolation because of a lack of transportation. A 48-hour notice is required in most cases.
Anyone who would like to be a volunteer driver for COAST can contact VanTine at (800) 967-2899. Mileage is reimbursed at the 2023 government rate of 65.5 cents per mile, and training is provided for volunteer drivers. Volunteer drivers who already transport a family member and are willing to transport other individuals with disabilities may also apply to be a volunteer driver and receive mileage reimbursement.