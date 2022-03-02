No updates on the conditions of a father and daughter who were shot in the Lewiston Orchards were available Tuesday evening.
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center can’t provide condition reports in this case, according to a hospital spokeswoman.
George E. Hamblin Jr. and his 11-year-old daughter, Macayla Hamblin, were taken to St. Joe’s after being shot Sunday evening at their apartment on the 600 block of Bryden Drive, according to a police report.
George Hamblin was shot in the neck, jaw and torso, and Macayla Hamblin had two bullet wounds in her legs, according to the police report.
Triston M. Arnzen, who is George Hamblin’s stepson and Macayla Hamblin’s stepbrother, has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder for allegedly shooting both of them. Chloe A. Marks, whose relationship to the others hasn’t been documented, faces one count of attempted first-degree murder for allegedly shooting George Hamblin.
Arnzen and Marks, both 14, were arrested shortly after the shooting and are being prosecuted as adults.