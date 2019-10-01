The Clarkston branch of the Boys and Girls Club of the Lewis-Clark Valley was evacuated for about an hour late Monday afternoon because of a bomb threat.
Detective Jackie Nichols of the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office said everyone inside was safely ushered outside after a note was found at the site. The message indicated a bomb would go off at 5:45 p.m., but no bombs or suspicious devices were found in the club, located at 1414 Highland Ave.
Nichols and Sgt. Cory Kingsbury responded to the call, along with the Asotin County Fire District. The Asotin County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into the threat.