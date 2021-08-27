No bids come in for old Asotin City Hall

ASOTIN — The city of Asotin had no takers Thursday on the sale of the former Asotin City Hall on Second Street.
Mayor Dwayne Paris said no one bid on the building, which was declared surplus property earlier this year. The minimum bid amount was $225,000.
“The next step is either holding a special session or discussing this at our next regular meeting,” Paris said. “Our options are extending the deadline or reducing the price, but that will be up to the city council.”
According to local historians, the city purchased the building at 130 Second St. sometime in the 1930s, and before that it was a bank. In 2008, the Asotin City Hall moved to its current location at 121 Cleveland St.
The building was rented to attorney Jane Richards, who served as city attorney for about 10 years. Richards said she recently moved her office to Clarkston.