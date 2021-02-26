Age: 16
City of residence: Lewiston. Moved four months ago from Oakdale, Calif.
Education: Student at Lewiston High School; enrolled in dual-credit classes at Lewis-Clark State College.
Family: Mom, dad, two siblings.
Work history: Has worked for the past two months at El Sombrero as a part-time hostess.
Hobbies/interests: Interested in writing, reading and fashion. Part of the mock trial club at the high school and runs track.
Do you have any hidden talents, or is there anything else that might surprise people about you?: “I am interested in public speaking and ‘mature’ topics, such as the stock market. Investing in the market and setting up financial payoffs, such as mutual funds or researching investments, are important to me.”