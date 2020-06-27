LAPWAI — The Nimiipuu Health Lapwai Clinic will conduct tests for COVID-19 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday at its office at 111 Bever Grade.
Testing will be available for any enrolled NMPH patients or any employee of a Nez Perce Tribe entity, according to a news release distributed Friday evening.
The testing session is in response to a rise of COVID-19 cases at Nimiipuu Health, where 20 people have tested positive. Idaho in general is in Stage 4 of its reopening plan, but the Nez Perce Tribe remains in Stage 3, the news release said.
Testing will be conducted in a drive-through format. For people without symptoms, they’ll be tested with a swab in the back of the NMPH parking lot. Those with symptoms will be rerouted into a parking spot and tested with an Abbott ID NOW analyzer.
People who come to NMPH for COVID-19 testing won’t be allowed into the building, unless directed to enter by the staff. Those coming to NMPH for a regular appointment will still be permitted in the building. Public restrooms will not be available for those being tested, the news release said.