Nimiipuu Health clinics in Lapwai and Kamiah are now scheduling appointments for people as young as 12 to get a Pfizer vaccination against the coronavirus, the Nez Perce Tribe announced Wednesday.
Parents or guardians can make appointments for their child to receive the Pfizer vaccine by calling (208) 843-2271 for Lapwai or (208) 935-0733 for Kamiah.
“We are eager to be able to offer our youth the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine so that we will be a step closer to enjoying the activities that we have all been missing,” said Dr. R. Kim Hartwig, NMPH medical director, in a news release.
Nimiipuu Health clinics are also offering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to all people 16 and older. Appointments can be made by calling the numbers listed above.
Asotin County’s virus death total went down by two on Wednesday, Public Health Administrator Brady Woodbury said.
The total was lowered to 27 deaths by the Washington Department of Health. Woodbury said he doesn’t know the specific reasons for the change, but will look into it.
Southeastern Washington and north central Idaho added 23 COVID-19 cases Wednesday. Whitman County added six and Asotin County reported one, while Latah County had six, Nez Perce County added six, Idaho County recorded two, and Clearwater and Lewis counties added one apiece.