LAPWAI — Nikoli Greene, an enrolled member of the Nez Perce Tribe, has been named the new executive officer of the Nez Perce Tribal Enterprises.
Greene succeeds former executive officer Kermit Mankiller.
Green has served as the interim executive officer since October.
Greene grew up in the area and graduated from Lapwai High School and later obtained a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Lewis-Clark State College. He has worked in various positions for the tribe enterprises over the past 12 years, including his most recent position as assistant general manager for the Clearwater River Casino.
“The Enterprises will continue to play a significant role in the economic growth and stability of our community and we will look to continue collaborating with other tribal entities, the LC Valley and surrounding communities as well as the Nez Perce tribal membership,” Greene said.
“I am looking forward to this next chapter, and am incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to work in this capacity for the Nez Perce Tribe. I am thrilled to work with such talented staff. I plan to focus on taking care of our team and providing them with the necessary resources to be successful. I know there will always be room for improvement and the Enterprises is eager to grow. I am excited for the upcoming challenges.”
The executive officer of the Enterprises has the general responsibilities of developing new business enterprises and economic opportunities for the Nez Perce Tribe. The position also oversees the Tribe’s existing enterprises, including Clearwater River Casino & Lodge, It’se Ye Ye Casino, Nez Perce Express, Camas Express, Red Wolf Golf Course and Zim’s Hot Springs.