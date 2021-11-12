Nighthawk madness strikes Nezperce

The community of Nezperce has a new cry on the basketball court — the call of the Nighthawk.
While the Nighthawk mascot was adopted by the school district in the spring of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic dampened its debut.
“Everything halted,” said Jacky Mosman, K-12 principal. “There were no fans, no gear and nothing was printed.”
That changes this year as the students on the court will be fully fledged Nighthawks with new uniforms and a logo.
The Nezperce School Board voted to retire the school’s previous mascot, Indians, in July 2020, and Nighthawks was selected as the new mascot last December.
To introduce the changes to the community, the Nezperce school will have a Nighthawk Madness event today at Bradley Gym. Dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. with a Hawaiian luau theme featuring pulled pork, a Hawaiian roll, mac salad and dessert. The first 100 people will receive a free lei. The game begins at about 6:45 p.m. and boys and girls basketball teams will be mixed.
Cost to attend the dinner and the game is $7, and the cost to attend only the game is $5. Tickets can be bought from basketball players and Coach Callie Zenner or can be purchased at the door. Funds will go to the Nezperce Associated Student Body and athletes. The Nighthawk store will be open to sell the new gear as well as alumni uniforms.
Those in attendance will learn new cheers for the team. The band will also be performing. Nighthawk Madness is part of Jillian Lux’s senior project to bring spirit back into the schools and get the community excited about the new mascot, Mosman said.
An artist was hired to create the new look and uniforms came from Nike.
Superintendent Shawn Tiegs said he got involved with Nike’s N7 Project, which gives grants to Native American youth, to help with funding the change. He said they ordered from BSN, which is a they already use, to buy one set of uniforms and received the second set for free — this allowed the school to purchase home and away volleyball and basketball jerseys.
The Nez Perce Tribe also provided a grant of $15,000 to help cover costs. The school had to not only change the uniforms, but also signs and logos. It worked with the tribe through the process. “So we could be in line and respectful and responsive to what was asked of us,” Mosman said.
While the volleyball team has already been wearing the Nighthawk uniforms, the basketball season marks the first time boy and girl student athletes will wear the new gear. The Nezperce football team is combined with Highland and Culdesac.
“Basketball is important up here,” Tiegs said. “It’s kinda one of the biggest sports for us.”
The basketball season starts Saturday with a girls jamboree game and boys will have a jamboree game Nov. 20.
If you go
What: Nighthawk Madness.
When: 5:30 p.m. today.
Where: Bradley Gymnasium, Nezperce.