Patients in need of a total knee replacement will now have more options close to home. St. Joseph Regional Medical Center announced Monday they have added VELYS Robotics technology to their offerings.
The hospital invested $550,000 in the technology, according to a news release from St. Joe’s.
Orthopedic surgeon Adam Jelinek conducted the first surgery with the machine Tuesday.
“It provides information during surgery, in real time, that is specific to each patient and his or her unique anatomy,” Jelinek said. “(It’s) specifically designed to work in tandem with the knee implant system we are already using.”
VELYS uses infrared cameras and optical trackers to help surgeons be more precise and remove damaged bone with greater accuracy, according to a fact sheet provided by the company.
“The VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution is used specifically for total knee replacement surgery,” said Sam Skinner, director of marketing and communication at St. Joe’s. “(It) may help provide predictable results to improve outcomes, increase mobility and help patients recover faster.”
The purchase also makes St. Joe’s the first hospital in the region to use VELYS robotics for total knee replacement.
“This new investment ensures St. Joe’s is supporting our community by employing the latest available technology,” said CEO Ed Freysinger. “Surgeons and patients have numerous approaches and technology to choose from; this is the latest advancement in total knee replacement and something we’re excited to bring to our region and pleased to offer here at St. Joe’s.”
Other regional hospitals also have implemented — or are in the process of purchasing — similar surgical robotics.
Gritman Medical Center in Moscow currently is working to acquire similar technology, said Brad Gary, marketing content manager at Gritman Medical Center.
“Our orthopedic surgery team is building a program that includes both advanced and emerging technologies that make total knee and total hip replacements better for the swift recovery of our patients,” he said.
Pullman Regional Hospital uses the CORI orthopedic robotic-assisted technology for total knee replacements, said Alison Weigley, director of external relations for PRH, which was purchased in May of 2021. PRH is in the process of purchasing a DePuy VELYS system.
“Investing in surgical robotics is a priority for our hospital because it’s a minimally invasive approach to surgery and can improve patient outcomes,” Weigley said. “Meaning less scarring, smaller incisions, less pain and a faster recovery.”
PRH also has been using the da Vinci Robotic-assisted surgical system for abdominal surgeries, general surgery, urology and gynecology since 2012, and currently is raising funds to replace that model, she said. In 2021, the hospital performed a total of 396 robotic surgeries using both the da Vinci and CORI.
Sun may be contacted at rsun@lmtribune.com or on Twitter at @Rachel_M_Sun. This report is made possible by the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation in partnership with Northwest Public Broadcasting, the Lewiston Tribune and the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.