Nice view from his office

Kaj Hauschulz, a worker with K and G Construction out of Lewiston, ties down straps on a metal tower atop the Lewiston Hill on Monday afternoon. The local construction outfit is in the process of building a new communication tower for the Idaho Port of Entry which sits atop the hill about 25 yards from where the tower will be located. As of Monday afternoon, the tower, which will stand 120 feet tall, was separated into three sections which will be attached to a fourth section that is going to be cemented into the ground.
