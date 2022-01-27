Nezperce student picked for U.S. Presidential Scholars Program

Grace Tiegs, a senior at Nezperce High School, has been named as a candidate for the 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.
Tiegs, the daughter of Shawn and Dana Tiegs, is one of more than 5,000 candidates selected from 3.6 million students graduating high school this year.
A panel of educators will review the submissions and select approximately 600 semifinalists in early April. The Commission on Presidential Scholars will select the finalists and the winners will be announced in May.
Annually, as many as 161 scholars are chosen. Students are honored during the National recognition Program in June and are awarded the Presidential Scholars Medallion.
Scholars are chosen on academic and artistic achievement, leadership qualities, strong character and involvement in community and school activities.
The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 to recognize the nation’s most distinguished graduates.