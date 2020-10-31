Nezperce School District reveals mascot options

The Nezperce School District has narrowed its search for a new mascot to four options after retiring its “Indians” moniker this summer.
The options announced this week are the Blue Jays, Bobcats, Cougars and Nighthawks.
“It’s exciting to kind of be on the verge of a new identity and a new focus for us,” said Superintendent Shawn Tiegs.
The mascot committee, which is made up of students, community members, school board members and the superintendent, worked to whittle down the list from 31 options.
The community has been asked to submit original drawings for their preferred mascot, or to write a paragraph or poem of 100 words or less to advocate for their favorite option.
The submissions, which are due on Friday, will then be reviewed by the committee before a final recommendation is provided to the school board for approval in mid-November.
“The community I think is really going to focus on what the characteristics of being from the Nezperce School District are and how that ties into the mascot,” Tiegs said about the writing portion of submissions.
The discussion to change the district’s mascot resurfaced in January, several months after the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes asked the Idaho State Board of Education, Gov. Brad Little and the Legislature to prohibit the use of Native American-based mascots.
The process of picking a new mascot was later put on hold so administrators could focus on how school would operate during the coronavirus pandemic.
But the mascot was a topic of discussion long before then.
In 2014, the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee asked the school to retire its “Indians” mascot. At that time, the district decided to stop using imagery of a chief with a full feathered headdress and dropped the word “Indians” from most of its uniforms for sports at that time, but kept the name.
Tiegs said the Nez Perce Tribe has offered to help fund some of the costs associated with the change by paying for new signage.
“It really is like a new beginning or a birth of a new era,” Tiegs said. “It’s never about changing the past, but it’ll just be a bright new future.”
The district will keep its colors of blue and gold and will also retain its fight song, with one small change. The new mascot will be subbed in for the word “Indians.”
Submissions can be sent to the district’s Facebook page or emailed to facebook@nezpercesd.u.
