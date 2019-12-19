Nezperce named one of two Distinguished Schools in Idaho

Nezperce School was named one of Idaho’s two Distinguished Schools on Wednesday, an honor presented by the Idaho state Department of Education.
Students at the Nezperce School outperformed more than 80 percent of other schools in the state by either meeting or exceeding proficiency standards in two subject areas over the past three years.
“I’m just super proud of our staff, the community and the kids that we have,” Nezperce Superintendent Shawn Tiegs said. “I’ve known for a while that we’ve done really well on the state tests and have done well on these measurable things over the last couple years, so it’s good validation to get that recognition.”
Last year, 74 percent of Nezperce students were proficient on the Idaho Standards Achievement Test, more commonly known as ISAT, outpacing the statewide average of 55.6 percent. In math, Nezperce’s passage rate was 71.4 percent, higher than the statewide average of 45.1 percent.
Tiegs said the district’s high scores are, in part, the result of its strong K-3 program and the teachers in those roles.
“When kids have those skills and they evolve early on, it’s just essential for future success,” Tiegs said. “It really makes a difference when you get into all of the other areas of learning.”
Kindergarten teacher Marietta Leitch, first grade teacher Lisa Dreadfulwater and Principal Jacky Mosman will go to Atlanta in February to be recognized during the National ESEA Conference.
“I think it’s very fitting that those three go and represent the district,” Tiegs said.
While he gave kudos to that trio, Tiegs pointed out that the results Nezperce has garnered would not be possible without great teachers systemwide.
“Ultimately, it is a school award,” Tiegs said. “From top to bottom, the teachers do a great job.”
To qualify for the award, schools must have a poverty rate of at least 35 percent.
Nezperce’s poverty rate last year was 42 percent. In the current school year, the rate is around 50 percent, according to Tiegs.
Birch Elementary School in the Vallivue School District was the second school selected for the Distinguished School award in Idaho. Two schools in the Bonneville Joint School District and the West Side Joint School District were also selected as Idaho’s nominees for the National Blue Ribbon Award.
All four schools met their targets on the ISAT for all student groups, with at least 95 percent participation in the annual assessment.
“These four schools provide outstanding service to their communities, districts and, most of all, their students,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra in a news release. “They are outstanding examples of Idaho educators’ dedication and achievement, helping their students succeed regardless of background, economic status or prior performance levels. These educators’ skill, hard work and individualized attention inspire their students to accomplish amazing things.”
