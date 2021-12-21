A 58-year-old Nezperce man is facing a charge of attempted rape.
Lester L. Wahl Jr. made an initial appearance before Judge Michelle Evans in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on Monday on the felony charge that carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.
According to a probable cause affidavit from the Lewiston Police Department, the alleged victim woke on her couch at about 9:30 p.m. Friday to find Wahl allegedly assaulting her. Wahl does not live at the residence and was not invited. She told police Wahl had lifted her top and pulled down her pants and underwear while she was asleep. According to the police report, Wahl resisted her attempts to make him stop until she physically pushed him away. Wahl denied the assault when interviewed by police at the Nez Perce County Jail. He was arrested later Friday evening on an unrelated charge of allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol. Evans entered a not guilty plea on his behalf for the misdemeanor DUI charge and set a preliminary hearing on the felony charge for Dec. 29.
The judge set bond at $20,000 and appointed the law firm Magyar, Rauch and Associates to represent Wahl on the attempted rape charge.