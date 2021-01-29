NEZPERCE — Nezperce farmer Nathan Riggers was awarded the David Mosman Hall of Fame award for his leadership in the grass seed industry.
Riggers was recognized at the annual meeting of the Nezperce Prairie Grass Growers Association. The award recognizes growers and leaders who have made a contribution to the success and advancement of the grass seed industry in Idaho. The award was created in honor of another Nezperce grass grower, David Mosman, who was an innovator in the industry and died in 2019.
Riggers graduated from the University of Idaho College of Agriculture in 1987 and worked in the grain and seed industry until 1992 when he joined his father, Stan, and brother, Steven, on the family farm. Riggers served as president of the grass growers association for 10 years and is currently on the board of directors for Northwest Farm Credit Services.
He also is a graduate of Leadership Idaho Agriculture. Riggers and his wife, Christine, have three children.