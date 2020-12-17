The Nezperce School District officially has a new “small, but mighty” mascot to represent its school.
Earlier this week, the school board unanimously approved the “Nighthawks” to replace its retired “Indians” moniker.
“I think it’s a mascot that the kids are excited about, whether it’s high school kids or whether it’s the elementary kids,” Superintendent Shawn Tiegs said at a school board meeting Monday.
The Nighthawk is a migratory bird and can be found in its territorial area that includes Idaho.
“It’s not the biggest, or the most powerful hawk out there. It flies around at night and in the evenings and catches bugs, but a lot of discussion was brought up that the mascot doesn’t have to be exactly what the animal is and obviously it can become other things,” Tiegs said, referencing the district’s new logo, which has not yet been selected.
The district has discussed a change to its mascot for several years, but that conversation was reignited in January shortly after the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes asked state leaders to prohibit the use of Native American-based mascots.
The board officially dropped the school’s “Indians” moniker in July of this year and began searching for a replacement.
Four options were then announced in October, which included the Nighthawks, Blue Jays, Bobcats and Cougars.
In 2014, the district removed the word “Indians” from most of its sports uniforms and stopped using imagery associated with the moniker. Now, students in the school district will once again have a mascot to celebrate.
“I would emphasize this was never about changing the past, or anything like that, but about finding a way to move forward in a positive light,” Tiegs said.
The district will keep its colors of blue and gold.