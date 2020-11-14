A regional agriculture business is suing a supplier over a weedkiller that allegedly did not work for the area farmers who bought it.
Nezperce Ag Inc. has filed a lawsuit against Nutrien Ag Solutions Inc. that argues a weedkiller Nutrien Ag provided in 2019 was not the same product it had previously sold the company. As a result, Nezperce Ag lost its two biggest customers, who had been customers since 2001, and its reputation was damaged.
The lawsuit alleges Nezperce Ag purchased 8,270 gallons, or about $239,000 worth, of the weedkiller known as Hat Trick in the spring of 2019, but the product was not the same as it was in previous years and did not control weeds as it claimed to.
“(Nezperce Ag) received many complaints from its customers regarding the growth of weeds in their crops,” the lawsuit said. “(Nezperce Ag) had the chemical product it received tested and was advised that the chemical product (Nezperce Ag) received from (Nutrien Ag Solutions) was not suitable for controlling weeds as advertised and warranted to be Hat Trick by (Nutrien Ag Solutions).”
The customers’ crops were too mature to be resprayed when it was noticed that the weedkiller was not working like it had in the past, according to the lawsuit.
(Nezperce Ag’s) customers demanded financial compensation and by reason thereof (Nezperce Ag) has been damaged,” according to the lawsuit filed by Paul Thomas Clark, attorney for Nezperce Ag.
Nezperce Ag President and owner Patrick Barnett sent Nutrien Ag Solutions a letter July 6 demanding payment of $239,028.74 by July 15 or he planned to take legal action.
Clark followed up with a demand letter in August seeking the $239,028.74 and $560,000 in lost future profits from the company’s two biggest customers, which it lost allegedly because of the faulty weedkiller.
“I am advised that Nutrien came to Idaho, tested the samples, and satisfied itself that the product was deficient,” Clark’s August demand letter said. “In fact, Nutrien settled directly with one of the farmers when the product was applied and paid a settlement of over $200,000.”
The Nezperce-based company claimed the two customers it lost were responsible for $140,000 in profit each year. Clark’s demand letter asked for $799,028.74 from Nutrien Ag Solutions before the lawsuit was filed in late September.
Lawyers for Nutrien Ag Solutions, a worldwide agriculture inputs and service business located in Loveland, Colo., denied the allegations and asserted 20 affirmative defenses in its answer to the complaint. Among the affirmative defenses mentioned were Nezperce Ag assumed all risks; were the legal cause of their own damages; barred by the legal doctrine of unclean hands; barred or preempted by the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act; the products were altered after they left Nutrien Ag Solutions control; they were not used in the intended form; they lack capacity to sue; and they failed to heed product warnings.
The lawsuit was originally filed in 2nd District Court in Lewis County, but Nutrien attorneys successfully petitioned the U.S. District Court in Idaho to remove the case from state court and have it argued in federal court.
