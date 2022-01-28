Nezperce and Culdesac schools have had a 100% graduation rate for seniors for the past three years.
Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra announced the graduation rates in a news release Tuesday. Statewide, the five-year graduation rate among Idaho students was 84.1% students receiving diplomas by 2021, according to the news release.
The distinction for Nezperce wasn’t surprising to Superintendent Shawn Tiegs, who said the school keeps track of its graduation rates.
“We’ve been proud to have a 100% graduation rate over the last three years,” he said. “One hundred percent is a lofty goal. You can’t always get 100%. We shoot for that, we want every kid that starts school here to graduate here.”
Tiegs contributed the high number to small class sizes, which allows for low student-to-teacher ratios. He said average class sizes per grade level is 12 students. He noted that other schools with small class sizes, like Culdesac, had 100% graduation rates.
Tiegs said people often debate on whether or not class sizes matter in graduation rates with data offering mixed results. In his experience, small sizes mean all students get more one-on-one time, from top performers to students who might be struggling and need more help.
“When you have a class size of 10, you can’t hide, so every kid gets hands-on (care),” Tiegs said. “It makes a difference.”
He also credited the community of Nezperce for supporting education, like passing supplemental levies, which allows the school to have a teacher at every grade level so classes don’t have mixed grades.
Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.