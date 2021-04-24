The Nez Perce Tribe’s traditional Tamkaliks Celebration at Wallowa, Ore., in July will be called off for the second straight year because of coronavirus concerns, it was announced Friday.
The Nez Perce Wallowa Homeland organization announced the decision. It, along with the Tamkaliks Committee, opted to call off the event “for the safety of our elders and our communities,” according to a news release.
The release encouraged people to visit the Wallowa area for traditional activities. Also, two students will still be awarded the Taz Conner and Terry Crenshaw Memorial Scholarships of $500 each, which are associated with the Tamkaliks Celebration.
Whitman County added 33 new COVID-19 cases to its total, the county health department announced Friday.
Both Asotin and Garfield counties didn’t add any new cases Friday.
In north central Idaho, there were 13 cases reported. Six were in Latah County, three apiece in Nez Perce and Idaho counties, and one in Lewis County, according to the Public Health – Idaho North Central District.