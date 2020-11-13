The Nez Perce Tribe will hold its Fall General Council on Nov. 19-20 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the Pi-Nee-Was Community Center in Lapwai. The meeting will also be livestreamed.
The livestream will be available online and at the Pi-Nee-Was at Lapwai, Teweepuu at Orofino and Wa-A’Yas at Kamiah. There is a 50-person maximum at each location because of COVID-19, and precautions for the virus will be strictly enforced.
The link for the livestream has not been announced, but will be available soon.
Nez Perce Tribal members will be able to pick up bags filled with General Council reports at the three community centers Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tribal members are asked to bring their tribal ID.
The bags include General Council reports, participating program, department materials, instructions for how to log into the livestream, instructions for text-in questions during General Council, COVID-19 safety protocols for in-person attendance at any of the three community centers.
Questions for the General Council will be accepted by email at resolutionscommittee@nezperce.org. Those who ask question by email are asked to include who the question is for.
The General Council Committee will do its best to address all questions submitted, but time may not permit to allow for every question to be answered during General Council.
The Fall General Council was postponed twice because of COVID-19 restrictions.