The Nez Perce Tribe has received a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to help with the construction of a new adult detention and reentry center.
The grant is part of a $70 million Indian Community Development Block Grant-American Rescue Plan award to 49 tribal communities to help them respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tribal communities in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington will share $22 million of the award.
The Nez Perce Tribe plans to use the grant to provide increased safety for tribal inmates with the new center, which is currently under construction, said Kayeloni Scott, spokeswoman for the tribe. The center will have expanded capacity to provide social distancing and to address high-risk overcrowded and unsafe conditions. The facility will serve as an alternative to state custody for inmates where COVID-19 risks have been high.
According to the federal agency, the funds are intended to help tribes protect the health and safety of their communities and will especially benefit low- and moderate-income people and families. They aim to prevent, prepare for and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic through funding-eligible activities, such as housing construction and rehabilitation and water infrastructure.
No further information about the Nez Perce construction was immediately available Friday, Scott said.