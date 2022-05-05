Members of the Nez Perce Tribe will gather at Lapwai today through Saturday for their first in-person general council meeting without COVID-19 restrictions since the pandemic began.
The all-day sessions start at 8 a.m. today and Friday and at 9 a.m. Saturday.
All enrolled members of the tribe who are at least 18 years old may participate in the gatherings that are held twice yearly. The council will culminate Saturday with the election of three people to the tribe’s nine-seat Nez Perce Tribe Executive Committee. Incumbent Elizabeth Arthur-Attao will face challenger Nigele Wilson-Williamson for Seat 1. Vice-Chairman Shannon Wheeler faces Mary Tall Bull for Seat 2, and Mary Jane Miles and Nikesa Aubertin square off for Seat 3, now held by Arthur Broncheau.
General Council Chairman Allen Slickpoo Jr. is hoping for a big turnout to the meetings, at which tribal members may voice concerns, propose resolutions and hear reports from managers of the tribe’s various departments.
Slickpoo said he expects some tribal members to question tribal leaders about concerns and frustrations they have with the tribe’s law enforcement and health care systems. He said the tribe’s police department is short staffed and some tribal members question its inner workings. He added that some tribal members have told him they think Nimiipuu Health, the tribe’s health care system, relies too heavily on nurse practitioners and has too few physicians.
“It all comes down to the system. The system is broken,” he said. “A lot of the goals in law enforcement and a lot of the goals in Nimiipuu Health — we don’t believe they are using the best strategy to meet the goals and reach the needs of our people.”
He also said tribal members should feel able to voice concerns at the meeting, even those who are tribal employees.
“It’s kind of a dangerous step for an employee of the tribe to come out and say things. The human resources manual is supposed to protect them from that,” he said. “During this time, you are considered an employee but still a tribal member before an employee, so you should be able to say what you want to say and not be afraid of what is said.”
Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.