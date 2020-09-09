An air quality advisory was issued Tuesday for Clearwater County and portions of Lewis and Nez Perce counties because of wildfires in the region.
Air quality was listed in the moderate to very unhealthy categories of the air quality index in parts of those counties, as well the towns of Orofino, Peck and Lapwai, according to the Nez Perce Tribe Air Quality program.
Because of the fire and wind activity, smoke was expected to move in and out of these areas and shift into other communities. No burn permits are being approved at this time and conditions will be reassessed today by 10 a.m., according to the tribe’s program.
Anyone seeking more information may visit the Idaho Smoke Blog or the AirNow website.