The incumbent treasurer, a long-time executive assistant and a former member of the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee were elected Saturday night by members of the Nez Perce Tribe.
Treasurer Casey Mitchell defeated Louis Harris by a tally of 720 to 236 votes. Rachel Edwards defeated Samuel Penney, 572 to 393 votes, for the seat left open by Bill Picard, who decided not to run for the seat this year. Quintin Ellenwood defeated incumbent McCoy Oatman, 542 to 416 votes.
Nez Perce Chief Judge Eva White swore in the new executive committee members after Nez Perce Tribe General Council Chairman Julia Davis-Wheeler opened a meeting of the NPTEC.
The NPTEC elected its officers Saturday night. Current NPTEC Chairman Shannon Wheeler retained his position with a 6 to 3 win over Mary Jane Miles. Chantel Greene was elected vice chairwoman. Edwards was elected the NPTEC secretary, Mitchell retained his position as treasurer, Liz Arthur Attao was elected secretary/treasurer, a position that fills in for either the secretary or treasurer should one of the two not be at a meeting, and Arthur Broncheau was elected chaplain. Ferris Paisano III, Miles and Ellenwood round out the remaining NPTEC seats.
During the General Council meeting Saturday morning, Nimiipuu Health Executive Director Roberta Jose-Bisbee announced the clinic has received about $5.1 million in COVID-19 related funding, which includes $71,458 for testing and about $1.47 million in paycheck protection. The importance of wearing masks while out in public or in places where social distancing is not possible was emphasized.
Nimiipuu Health is looking to add a respiratory wing to the clinic, Jose-Bisbee said.
Greene, Human Resources Subcommittee chairwoman, said the Tribe is working to provide centralized services for tribal elders. Karee Picard asked why the tribe did not have an Agency on Aging program to address the needs of elders.
Nez Perce Tribe Housing Authority Vice Chairwoman Shirley Allman said the housing authority gave a $100 relief credit each month March through May and is not charging any late fees from March through June because of the pandemic.
Tribe member Josh Henry wanted the tribe’s economic development to focus on improving Lapwai by getting businesses into vacant buildings.
Nez Perce Tribe Economic Development Planner Ann McCormack agreed and said the tribe needs to own at least one property on the Main Street in each town within the reservation boundary.
“We really need to work to get more small businesses and eradicate the blight,” McCormack said. “Stop economic bleeding on the reservation; buy Indian, buy local.”
McCormack told the General Council the latest unemployment numbers for the five area counties were: 11.8 percent in Clearwater County; 12 percent in Idaho County; 9.7 percent in Latah County; 14.2 percent in Lewis County; and 11.8 percent in Nez Perce County. Those numbers are because of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and most are counting on a quick rebound.
Aaron Miles discussed the tribe’s Integrated Resource Management Plan, which includes monitoring clean water under the Clean Water Act. All streams have exceeded at least one parameter of the total maximum daily load (TMDL) limits. Miles noted turbidity, temperature, fertilizers and agricultural runoff are some of the problems with water quality in streams the tribe monitors.
The tribe is working on pesticide issues. There have been encroachments by neighboring farms that have sprayed pesticides on tribal properties, Miles said. Concerns about the Hanford site in eastern Washington were pointed out. Miles said the tribe would like the U.S. Department of Energy to work on cleaning up the site.
Henry asked why the tribe has not worked to establish its own buffalo herd.
“Why can’t we bring buffalo here?” Henry said. “Why can’t we establish our own buffalo herd and not have to deal with Montana politics?”
Miles said the tribe would need to decide if it wanted to consider introducing a wild herd or bring in buffalo and run them like a cattle operation.
Shelby Leighton, business operations planner for the tribe, discussed the placement of charging stations for electric cars, improvements and changes at the Clarkston Golf and Country Club and Zim’s Hot Springs.
The Clearwater River Casino would soon have two fast charging stations for electric cars. A third fast charging station would be at the It’se Ye Ye Casino in Kamiah. Two slow charging stations would be placed at the community center in Lapwai.
The Nez Perce Tribe Enterprises has taken over control of the pro shop, purchased mowers and sprayers, purchased a surveillance system and upgraded the point of sale system at the Clarkston Golf and Country Club, Leighton said. The tribe is working on a new logo for Zim’s Hot Springs to teach people the hot springs north of New Meadows is owned by the tribe.
