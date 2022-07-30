Nez Perce Tribe disputes Idaho gold mine air quality permit

FILE - The Yellow Pine Pit open-pit gold mine is shown on Sept. 19, 2018, in the Stibnite Mining District in central Idaho. The Nez Perce Tribe and two conservation groups say Idaho officials violated the Clean Air Act as well as the state's regulations by issuing an air quality permit for a proposed gold mine in west-central Idaho. (Riley Bunch/Idaho Press-Tribune via AP, File)

 AP Riley Bunch

BOISE — Idaho officials violated the federal Clean Air Act as well as the state’s regulations by issuing an air quality permit for a proposed gold mine in west-central Idaho, the Nez Perce Tribe and two conservation groups said.

The tribe, Idaho Conservation League and Save the South Fork Salmon last week filed a petition with the Idaho Board of Environmental Quality seeking to have the permit withdrawn and sent back to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality for additional work.

Tags

Recommended for you