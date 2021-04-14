LAPWAI — The Nez Perce Tribal Housing Authority has been awarded $4.8 million in federal funds to build 16 new rental units on the reservation.
The funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will allow the tribe to increase affordable housing that is energy efficient and handicap accessible, according to a news release issued this week.
The money was awarded through HUD’s Indian Housing Block Grant competitive program to help low-income families living in tribal communities. The number of applicants reached 141 across the nation, and enough funding for 350 housing units will be distributed to 24 tribes and housing authorities.
“This past year was a stark reminder of just how important access to safe, stable housing is, especially in tribal communities disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Secretary Marcia L. Fudge said. “The funding HUD is awarding today will support much needed affordable housing investments in Indian Country.”