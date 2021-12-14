Nez Perce County is considering a partnership with the Port of Lewiston to extend new fiber optic lines to county buildings in an effort to build greater redundancy into the system.
County commissioners unanimously voted Monday to have their legal staff draft an $753,000 agreement that would use county funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to build the network. Under the option being considered, the county would lease the fiber from the port, which would own the network and pay for its continued maintenance and operation.
County Commission Chairman Douglas Havens expressed some reservations over his fears of encumbering county finances to the point where it might negatively impact its ability to secure satisfactory financing for a new courthouse. But he ultimately voted to explore the proposal further.
If built, the network would extend to county buildings like the Road and Bridge Department, the sheriff’s office, the Juvenile Detention Center and the Adult Detention Center. It would also extend to all county polling sites, making it easier to implement things like the new electronic poll books favored by the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office.
In other business, the commissioners voted unanimously to lower the speed limit on Amos Bench Road in Lenore from 35 mph to 25 mph. Havens said the county has been getting a lot of complaints from residents along the steep, winding road about speeding vehicles, so commissioners decided to lower the speed limit in the interest of public safety.