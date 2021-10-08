Today is the last day for voters to preregister at the Nez Perce County Auditor/Recorder’s Office for the Nov. 2 general election.
The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration will be available at the polls on Election Day for residents unable to register before today’s deadline.
Prospective voters for city and school district elections must be at least 18 years old and have lived in Nez Perce County and within their city limits or school district boundaries for 30 days prior to the election.
A voter who is already registered but has had a name or address change must re-register.
Early voting can also be done at the Auditor/Recorder’s Office through Oct. 29. The office is located at the Nez Perce County Courthouse, 1230 Main St., Lewiston.
Ballots can also be mailed to registered voters. A written request stating the voter’s name, address as listed on registration, mailing address and voter’s signature is required. Written requests for mail-out ballots must be received by the Auditor/Recorder’s Office no later than 5 p.m. Oct. 22.
The office can be contacted at (208) 799-3020 for those who have any questions.
The Nez Perce County jurisdiction that will have elections Nov. 2 are the city of Culdesac, the city of Lewiston, the city of Peck (water revenue bond election), the Lapwai School District (trustee election for Zones 1, 2 and 3) and the Orofino Joint School District (trustee election for Zone 4).