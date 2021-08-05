Those who need to visit the Nez Perce County vehicle licensing office will soon have an extra hour available to conduct their business.
Starting next week, the office will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Assessor Dan Anderson, who runs the office, restricted its hours last year to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on those days because of problems with a statewide licensing computer system change. And while most of those computer issues have been resolved, Anderson said his staff is still struggling to keep up with the sheer volume of registrations and other services.
Anderson also wanted to remind people that they can avoid visiting the office altogether if they register via the return mail envelope sent with all vehicle renewal notifications, use the Idaho Transportation Department’s secure online system or deposit their renewal in the drop box on the west side of the courthouse.
The eventual goal is to resume normal operating hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, once the office can get on top of its increased workload, Anderson added.