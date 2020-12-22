Nez Perce County awarded 14 grants for COVID-19 relief to small businesses Monday, using up the remainder of its $150,000 allotment from the state of Idaho’s funding from the federal CARES Act.
The grants were in addition to six awards the Nez Perce County Commission approved last week. Monday’s round included: Ted BK, Lewiston, $2,612; World Wide Abrasions, Lewiston, $6,871; Rapid Refill 360, Lewiston, $6,879; Gamer’s Edge, Lewiston, $6,528; Grittco, Lewiston, $6,166; Northwest Engraving Services, Lewiston, $4,976; Maximum Image Salon, Lewiston, $6,808; American Warfighters, Lewiston, $5,331; Berserker Tree and Landscaping, Lewiston, $6,834; Comfort Inn, Lewiston, $6,931; PK’s Place, Lapwai, $6,061; Jollymores, Lewiston, $6,945; El Socio, Lewiston, $5,232; Xian Chinese Bodyworks, Lewiston, $2,327.
On Dec. 14, commissioners approved grants for Shrader Truck and Auto Repair LLC, Lewiston, $6,656; Performance Physio, Lewiston, $5,469; Spiral Rock Vineyards, Lewiston, $12,520; Quad Cities Tire and Auto LLC, Lewiston, $14,871; Nez Perce Tourism LLC, Lewiston, $14,998; Fitzpatrick’s Inc. (Strike & Spare), Lewiston, $14,977.